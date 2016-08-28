Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Business & Finance | 28 August 2016 04:06 CET

Fidelity Bank wins 15th Edition of Ghana Banking Awards

By CitiFMonline

Fidelity Bank Limited has won the 15th edition of the Ghana Banking Awards held at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

Fidelity Bank was adjudged the best in the industry for the year 2015, ahead of 27 other banks shortlisted for the awards.

The bank also won the Corporate Social Responsibility Bank of the year,  and  Trade Deal of the year among others.

Capital Bank was adjudged the best bank for newly created category, “Best Bank, Savings and Deposit”.

Winners of the 14th edition of the awards, ECOBANK Ghana was adjudged Best Bank, Financial Performance.

According to organizers of the awards, Corporate Initiative Ghana, a careful assessment was done on the published financial results of the 28 banks by Auditing Firm Ernst& Young (EY).

Below is the full list of winners


By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Though talk is cheap, words of politicians must be something to go by.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
