Fidelity Bank wins 15th Edition of Ghana Banking Awards

Fidelity Bank Limited has won the 15th edition of the Ghana Banking Awards held at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

Fidelity Bank was adjudged the best in the industry for the year 2015, ahead of 27 other banks shortlisted for the awards.

The bank also won the Corporate Social Responsibility Bank of the year, and Trade Deal of the year among others.

Capital Bank was adjudged the best bank for newly created category, “Best Bank, Savings and Deposit”.

Winners of the 14th edition of the awards, ECOBANK Ghana was adjudged Best Bank, Financial Performance.

According to organizers of the awards, Corporate Initiative Ghana, a careful assessment was done on the published financial results of the 28 banks by Auditing Firm Ernst& Young (EY).

Below is the full list of winners



