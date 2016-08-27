TechAide Launches New Website

TECHAiDE has begun a new chapter in the course of its operations. The organization's new website which has been brooded on for quite some time has been launched.

This new website hosts contents of the organization on the internet with a new domain name, ‘. global’. The new domain will provide the organization with the opportunity to broaden its horizons throughout the globe.

The launch of the website took place in the middle of August, 2016 at the organization's work premises. The occasion was graced by the staff of TECHAiDE and a few members of the Islamic Peace and Security Council (IPASEC) which also partners with TECHAiDE. At the event, the CEO of TECHAiDE, Mr. Kafui Prebbie explained a few concepts about the new website. He explained that this transition does not only change the image of TECHAiDE but also expands the reach of the organization.

Mr. Prebbi also mentioned that the previous website which hosted the organization's content on the internet with a '.net' domain, had been used for quite some time now and the time had come for a change.

He also stated that his team had been working really hard prior to this change and were really enthusiastic about its start. This event was chaired by TECHAiDE’S COO, Mr. FJ Cava, MBA.

TECHAiDE is a tech social entreprise that specializes in the design, development and deployment of low voltage and rugged computing systems, ICT applications and IT project management.