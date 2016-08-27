Veep charges NDC foot-soldiers to work for victory

Agona Swedru (C/R), Aug. 27, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has charged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) foot-soldiers to embark on house to house campaign to ensure a 'one touch' victory for the party.

He, therefore, cautioned the rank and file of the party to guard against complacency and work assiduously to ensure this win for President Mahama and the party in general.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur was speaking at the inauguration of the NDC's Central Regional Election Task Force at the Agona Swedru Sports Stadium in the Agona West District of the Central Region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur and his entourage were welcomed by a tumultuous crowd of NDC sympathizers who sang and chanted party slogans.

He also outdoored some of the NDC parliamentary candidates in the region.

Earlier, the Vice President and his team paid homage to Ogidigram Okrupi Nana Kobina Asiedu Botwe II, Chief of Agona Swedru, at his palace and also to inform him of their mission in the town.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur urged the rank and file of the party to go out to the communities with the 'Green Book' to spread the good news in terms of the unprecedented infrastructural development by the Government to the people.

He said the party foot-soldiers must offer themselves as disciples of President Mahama to spread his good deeds for the people to see and renew his mandate to continue with the development agenda.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur warned the NDC supporters against voting 'skirt and blouse' because President Mahama would need more NDC Members of Parliament to help him deliver on his second term mandate.

Mr Kofi Adams, the National Campaign Co-ordinator of the NDC, called on the supporters of the party to participate in the campaign to ensure a one-time victory.

'What the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is doing to the NDC today is the same thing their forbearers did to Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

'When Dr Nkrumah was borrowing funds to construct the Akosombo Dam, Tema Motorway and Tema Port they accused him of incurring a lot of debts for the country. And they are doing the same things against President Mahama today,' Mr Adams said.

He said the NDC as a government had a good track record in development and would continue to improve the lot of the country for everybody's good.

He said President Mahama had already laid a solid foundation for the nation and what was required now was for Ghanaians to renew his mandate to continue with his transformation agenda.

Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Leader of the Central Regional Election Task Force, gave a litany of achievements under President Mahama's leadership including the revamping of industries, providing fertilizers for farmers and outboard motors to fishermen.

He said the Government had already laid a firm foundation for the economy and that inflation and interest rate were beginning to decline which Ghanaian businesses would be the ultimate beneficiaries.

Mr Forson said everything on the ground pointed to a one-time victory for President Mahama in the December election and, therefore, called on the rank and file to go out and campaign in the communities to ensure this win.

