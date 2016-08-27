The Flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party, (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has urged the people of the Volta Region to vote for jobs and not based on allegiance.

According to Dr. Nduom, the Volta Region has not been rewarded for their unflinching support to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) so they should endeavour to vote for someone who has the ability to create jobs and strengthen the cedi.

“Volta region is one region I hold dearly to my heart. The people of the Volta region are a hardworking people who will do wonders when given the opportunity that is why this year everywhere I go the people tell me they are voting for jobs and not on allegiance”.

He therefore asked the people to join the many Ghanaians who have decided to vote for jobs in the December 7 elections by voting for Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and the PPP.

“Everywhere I go, people say they are seeking for jobs, most people have identified Edwumawura as the solution, why don't you join them in delivering the jobs Ghanaians need?”

Dr. Nduom was addressing a mini rally at Peki Avatile to outdoor Felix Lartey as the PPP's parliamentary candidate for the South Dayi district.

Responding to loud cheers from the crowd, Felix Lartey, asked the people of South Dayi to support him to make his dream of using his position as a member of parliament to lobby for development for the area.

“I am seeking your mandate to go to parliament not to enrich myself, but to use my position to lobby for development for South Dayi. This constituency has been neglected for far too long despite our unflinching support to the NDC. So I am asking you to change the pattern just to feel real development”.

He implored on the crowd gathered to vote for Dr. Nduom for president and also vote for him to go to parliament.

Dr. Nduom was accompanied by the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the PPP, Mike Eghan Snr, National Chairman, Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, National Secretary, Murtala Mohammed and Mr. Ladi Nylander.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana