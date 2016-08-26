Akufo-Addo is competent, full of wisdom -Mrs Akufo-Addo

The wife of the 2016 flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured the people of Ningo and Pampram, that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to building one factory in each district, to stimulate the economy and generate jobs.

Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo made this statement when she presented some items to the Ningo and Prampram Traditional Councils for the celebration of the Homowo festival.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said "Akufo-Addo is competent and full of wisdom."

She was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Executives of the NPP and the Parliamentary candidate for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sylvester Tetteh.

The wife of Nana Akufo-Addo told the people of Ningo and Prampram, that as a daughter of the area, she would support and promote their well-being and that of Ghanaian women and children if her husband is voted into power.

She urged the people of the area to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidates.

President of the Ningo Traditional Council, Nene Atiapa I and Mankrado of Prampram Traditional area, Nene AtsereBenta III thanked Mrs Akufo- Adoo for her visit, presentation and well wishes.

The chiefs wished Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP well in the upcoming elections.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com