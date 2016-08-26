Mahama is Jealous of Nana Addo –NPP

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

A FOUNDING Member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Mr. George Ayisi Boateng, has observed that President John Dramani Mahama cannot compare himself to his main contender and leader of the opposition party, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, in terms of political maturity and competence.

Mr Ayisi Boateng contends that the NPP Presidential Candidate is among a political personalities on the African continent whose credentials and maturity have become deeply entrenched in the political arena.

According to the NPP founding member, the assertion by President Mahama that the NPP flagbearer is a dictator is not only outrageous, but also smacks of deceit and jealousy

Mr Ayisi Boateng opines that Nana Addo, throughout his political life, had fought hard to entrench rule of law in Ghana and defended fundamental human rights, asserting that it is surprising how such a personality could be labelled a dictator by a sitting President who is leading a party born out of dictatorship.

“I think that maybe it is President Mahama who is suffering from that strange disease called Kpokpogligli, because these days his comments on campaign platforms appear like someone who is possessed. His penchant for attacking Nana Addo without any provocation is getting out of hand,” the NPP leading member noted.

Speaking in an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station in response to the comments by President Mahama that Nana Addo is leading a disintegrated party, the NPP founding member noted that the party was more united than ever, pointing out that Nana Addo had on several occasions demonstrated his love for unity and inclusiveness.

Mr Ayisi Boateng recounted how in 2007 after winning the flagbearership, drafted all the 16 candidates who competed with him and gave them different duties in the campaign team.

He further noted that the NPP Presidential Candidate has been consistent in his position, stressing that he has never left anyone out in his effort to build a strong and formidable team for the elections.

According to him, there was no point in time that Nana Addo had called for any single party member to be expelled, as happened in the NDC and that as a man who believes in rule of law, he only advocates for the use of the party’s constitution.

“When it comes to the NPP and its constitution, Nana Addo is only a mere member and can do little to change things. NPP is a party that believes in the rule of law and so our flagbearer, if any party member does wrong or acts in any way that contravenes against the laid down procedure, the constitution takes its course, Nana Addo cannot in anyway influence a decision taken based on the constitution,” he observed.

Mr Ayisi Boateng observed that, the NPP leader and his followers will not be forced to tow the line of the NDC and President Mahama by resorting to personality attacks, stressing that the NPP flagbearer will continue to engage Ghanaians on issues and his vision to transform the country’s economy and safe Ghanaians from the abject poverty and economic hardships.