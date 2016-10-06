Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 6 October 2016 11:41 CET

Actor Michael Seddoh Grabs First Role In Ghana

By Daily Guide
Michael Darlington Seddoh on set in Ghana
South Africa-based Ghanaian actor, Michael Darlington Seddoh, is set to star in his first Ghanaian production, years after pursuing his acting career in South Africa.

He is currently in Ghana shooting a new series titled 'Haunted' by actress Luckie Lawson's 7th Art Productions.

The production promises to be exciting and educative. Michael is playing the role of Raymond, a personal trainer and he has since been on set with cute actress, Helen Asante, who is also playing Tsotso.

“Watch out for the fit muscled Raymond and the beautiful sexy Tsotso in Haunted,” he announced on Instagram last week.

Described as a flawless actor, Michael is steadily doing well in South Africa's industry.

Aside being an actor, he is also a model and has worked with Platinum Blue Modelling Agency, one of South Africa's modelling agencies.

He was recently signed to Network International Models worldwide and would next year start working with the Beverly Hills-based agency founded by Patrik Simpson 25 years ago.

He has featured in a number of movies in South Africa and made appearance in South African soap opera, 'Scandal' as well as Nigerian hit series 'Lincoln Clan' on Africa Magic.

He has also done some international commercials. This is, however, his first time acting in his home country, Ghana, and indications are that he is performing very well on the set.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50Email: [email protected] )

