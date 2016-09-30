Chaka Chaka Rocks Legends Night



It was an inspirational night for Ghanaian female artistes eShun, Wiyaala and Becca as the 'Princess of Africa' Yvonne Chaka Chaka, pulled them along as she delivered a sterling one-hour performance at the 2016 Vodafone African Legends Night last Saturday at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.

Yvonne who was the first female act to headline the African Legends Night since its inception invited Ghanaian stars Wiyaala and Becca to the stage to perform some of her popular tunes such as 'Thank You Mr DJ', 'Umqombothi' and others.

She described the two as her daughters.

The South African singer later performed with fast-rising singer, eShun, to wow the audience.

According to Chaka Chaka, performing with the female singers is one of the ways she gives mentorship to young women who are doing real good music. “This is what I call mentorship and inspiration to our younger ones,” Yvonne told the dancing crowd.

The event which started on time saw eShun opening the night, followed by Nana Yaa before the main artistes billed for the night begun to roll.

The energetic Wiyaala took to stage with her traditional music and engaged the audience in a local dance. Akosua Agyapong took the tempo higher as Amandzeba Nat Brew and Nana Tuffour threw the house into a party before Yvonne ended the show with over an hour of dazzling performance.

Organised by Global Media Alliance, in partnership with Vodafone, this year's African Legends Night was supported by CDH Savings & Loans, Stanbic Bank, Phoenix Insurance, Phoenix Health, Phoenix Life, South African Airways, Awake Purified Drinking Water, Alomo Bitters, Avis Rental and Accra City Hotel.

