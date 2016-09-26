John Dumelo used to be my celebrity crush - Wiyaala

Ghanaian afro-pop singer, Noella Wiyaala has revealed that John Dumelo is no more her celebrity crush.

This has sparked a debate on social media since her disclosure last Friday with some people saying it was an attempt not to be seen aligning with any person who has publicly declared support for a political party.

Wiyaala, made the revelations when she made her first appearance on the talk show, Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson.

“I used to have a crush on John Dumelo,” Wiyaala said adding she no longer has that crush.

She, however, did not disclose the reason behind the change in her admiration for John Dumelo but some of her fans took to social media to speculate on the reason behind the change.

“Nii Kpakpo Thompson, do you want Wiyaala to say she still has a crush on John Dumelo so Ghanaians can tag her as NDC and destroy her career?”

“How? Wiyaala says John Dumelo is no more her celebrity crush, I bet she is NPP!! Please as for me John is my biggest celebrity crush whether NDC or no NDC. Be bold Wiyaala,” Abigail Mempasem also reacted.

Wiyaala recently announced her upcoming project partnership with UNICEF which makes her an ambassador to “End child marriage and End Child Poverty” in the Upper West Region where she hails from.

She also announced her upcoming festival in the Region in December which will mainly be a live band and also give local artistes the opportunity to share the stage with her.

“I’m in a project with the UNICEF and because of that, I’m more in the Upper West Region. In order to help the community, I moved back home to my big family where we say, let children be children, I meet the children, bring them to the studio and we have fun,” she said.