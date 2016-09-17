Prophet Badu Kobi Donates $10,000 To Jagar Pee



The leader and founder of Glorious Wave Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has donated an amount of $10,000 to veteran actor Abeiku Nyame, aka Jagar Pee, for his surgery.

The actor is said to be suffering from an enlargement of the heart or cardiomegaly.

The cash was given to doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) last Wednesday, September 13 to commence the surgery.

Television presenter Amanda Jissih who presented the money on behalf of Prophet Badu Kobi disclosed that the pastor raised the cash during church service to help the actor. She thanked all who contributed during the fundraising and the media for helping to raise the money.

The wife of the actor, speaking during the presentation, thanked Prophet Badu Kobi and members of Glorious Wave Ministry for coming to their aid.

She also thanked Ghanaians for their continuous support towards her husband's condition. Doctors at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital promised to start the surgery as soon as possible to save Jagar Pee.

Zionfelix.net reported weeks ago that the actor needed to raise $20,000 for his operation, but the Ghana Heart Foundation has promised to pay half of it. The wife of the actor during an interview with Zionfelix.net pleaded with the general public to come to the aid of her husband.