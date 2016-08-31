Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 31 August 2016 11:56 CET

Mahama Lauds "Crazy" Mzbel For Her Support

Source: Starrfmonline.com

President John Mahama has lauded hiplife songstress Mzbel for her support and hard work going into the 2016 elections.

Mahama on his Instagram page yesterday posted a photo of the singer captioned: “My crazy, controversial, troublesome, hardworking, fun but shy daughter @mzbelmusic thanks for your support”.

The ‘16years’ hitmaker came under verbal attack after she together with other celebrities openly declared their support for President Mamaha and the NDC.

Unmoved by the verbal attack, the songstress composed a song titled ‘JM Toaso’, where she urged the people of Ghana not to give up on President Mahama.

She also did a photo shoot wearing the party's colours with its green book which consists of all it has achieved since it took over power.

Mzbel is among several celebrities like actor John Dumelo and Mr. Beautiful who have come under several attacks on social media for their political stance towards the ruling NDC.

General News

to them who think they are let them be, but to the likes of president mills who dreams of being, GOD will surely guide them through
By: NKP
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img