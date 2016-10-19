Champions League: 'Brilliant' Lloris helps Spurs draw at Leverkusen

Tottenham Hotspur's coach Mauricio Pochettino hailed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' 'brilliant' display to rescue a Champions League away point in their goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

After a quiet first-half which his side dominated, the Frenchman had a busy second 45 minutes at the BayArena as Leverkusen beefed up their midfield and fired in 16 shots at the Spurs goal.

After Dele Alli, Vincent Janseen and Erik Lamela all went close with first-half chances for Spurs, Pochettino singled out Lloris' outstanding display to repeatedly deny the Leverkusen attack.

"We were better in the first half, they were better in the second," said Spurs Argentinian coach.

"Some brilliant saves from our keeper kept us in the game.

"I can only say good things about him, he's a fantastic goalkeeper, one of the best in the world.

"He showed in every action that he's one of the best, I think he's having the best moments of his career."

Lloris agreed the result was good for Spurs.

"We can be pleased with the point," said the French goalkeeper.

"The game turned in the second half, Leverkusen pressed high and we struggled a bit.

"I think the draw is a good result for us.



Leverkusen's forward Stefan Kiessling reacts during the Champions League group E football match between Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur in Leverkusen, western Germany, on October 18, 2016 (AFP)

