Europa League: Saints chase famous win at San Siro, Van Persie returns

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is looking for the Premier League club to make "a massive statement" by beating Italian giants Inter Milan in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Saints travel to the San Siro -- and as many as seven thousand of their fans are expected to follow them -- knowing a win at the home of the three-time European champions would be a big step towards progressing to the knockout phase from Group K.

It would also be another memorable result for a club who were in the third tier of English football just five years ago.

"If we go and do that (win) it will be a massive statement. You look where the club was just a few years ago and even in the time since I've joined the club ?- you meet the owner and you meet the chairman, and when we came to the club that's what they said, that they wanted to move the club forward and get into Europe, and every summer they've backed us," goalkeeper Forster told the club's website.

"They've bought players, and step by step we're achieving those goals and hopefully we can do ourselves proud in the game, and if we can come out of it with three points that will be a massive achievement."

play

Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer was only appointed in the summer but his side have lost two out of two in the Europa League and are in the bottom half of the Serie A (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh