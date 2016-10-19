Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 13:40 CET

Europa League: Saints chase famous win at San Siro, Van Persie returns

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is looking for the Premier League club to make "a massive statement" by beating Italian giants Inter Milan in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Saints travel to the San Siro -- and as many as seven thousand of their fans are expected to follow them -- knowing a win at the home of the three-time European champions would be a big step towards progressing to the knockout phase from Group K.

It would also be another memorable result for a club who were in the third tier of English football just five years ago.

"If we go and do that (win) it will be a massive statement. You look where the club was just a few years ago and even in the time since I've joined the club ?- you meet the owner and you meet the chairman, and when we came to the club that's what they said, that they wanted to move the club forward and get into Europe, and every summer they've backed us," goalkeeper Forster told the club's website.

"They've bought players, and step by step we're achieving those goals and hopefully we can do ourselves proud in the game, and if we can come out of it with three points that will be a massive achievement."

play

Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer was only appointed in the summer but his side have lost two out of two in the Europa League and are in the bottom half of the Serie A (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

It is honorable for a man to stop striving,since any fool can start a quarrel(Proverbs20:3)
By: Obourba Asante Taado
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img