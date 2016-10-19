Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 19 October 2016 00:10 CET

CONFIRMED: Ghana midfielder Agyemang-Badu cleared to return to training at Udinese

Doctors at Udinese have cleared Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu to return to training, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 25-year-old spent some days in Accra before flying out to his base in Udine on Monday after suffering gastroenteritis (stomach flu) while on international duty with Ghana in South Africa.

Udinese medical team subjected the Ghana third-in-command to medicals and passed him fit to train.

"I've been cleared to return to training and I'm happy and thank God for the strength and guidance. I hope to work harder and reach the level of my team-mates soon," he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Badu has started all of Udinese's games for the season with exception of the weekend away reverse against champions Juventus last weekend.

