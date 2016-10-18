Court freezes accounts of 'debt-ridden' Youth and Sports Ministry

A court in Accra has frozen the accounts of the Youth and Sports Ministry after a creditor sought redress.

The creditor is still owed for services provided during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

''As for the debt profile, it is very alarming because we are close to almost US$ 20 million and I can say that for sure when we put everything together,'' Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye said.

''In terms of hotels, ticketing and travel especially the various national teams' matches from the Black Maidens up to the Black Stars that is where the chunk lies also in terms of catering, laundry and the rest.

''So we are owing a lot of money that were supposed to be used to run the administration, ministry, Youth Authority, Winneba Sports College and all our leadership training programmes have virtually been used for football.''

