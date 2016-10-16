Football: De Boer slams forgetful Inter as Icardi feud rumbles on

Frank De Boer slammed his forgetful Inter Milan players after a shock 2-1 San Siro defeat to Cagliari left the Nerazzurri 10 points behind Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday.

Inter started the season with new Chinese owners and fresh ambitions after capturing a number of top players in the close season.

But eight games in, their enthusiasm has been replaced by despair as an ongoing row between club captain Mauro Icardi and irate 'ultra' fans of the club has added to shaky results on the pitch.

"No disrespect to Cagliari, but against them Inter should be winning," De Boer fumed in comments to Premium Sport after Inter's third defeat in eight games.

"After we scored our goal, we forgot to play."

A week ahead of a tough trip to Atalanta, who stunned Napoli 1-0 in Bergamo a fortnight ago, Inter are in crisis.

play

Mauro Icardi faced a call for his captain's armband to be removed (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh