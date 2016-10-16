Bundesliga: Bremen's teenage refugee delights at 'dream' first goal

Werder Bremen striker Ousman Manneh admitted it was "a dream come true" to score his first Bundesliga goal, just two years after the teenage refugee fled Gambia.

The 19-year-old netted Bremen?s winner in Saturday's 2-1 shock victory over Bayer Leverkusen to cap his fairytale rise having only been plucked from Bremen's reserves at the start of the season.

"I can't believe this. One of my biggest dreams has come true. Is this real or am I dreaming?," the teenager asked reporters after scoring Bremen's 59th-minute winner at Werder's Weser Stadion.

"This is the greatest moment of my life.

"It?s hard to describe my feelings. I've been so proud to be the first Gambian to play four (Bundesliga) games, and now I'm proud to be the first one to score."

"I always wanted to play football, of course, to do that in front of 40,000 fans at the Weser Stadion," he added with a grin.

play

Ousman Manneh celebrates after scoring for Werder Bremen against Bayer Leverkusen, in Bremen, on October 15, 2016 (DPA/AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh