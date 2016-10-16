Football: Austin double takes Saints into Premier League top eight

Charlie Austin scored twice as Southampton beat Burnley 3-1 at St Mary's on Sunday to climb into the top eight of the Premier League.

The south coast club were in dominant form, with Nathan Redmond also on target before Sam Vokes pulled a goal back for the visitors late on.

It was a fine way for the Saints to start a run of seven fixtures in 22 days, with their next game a Europa League clash against Italian giants Inter Milan.

"I've got seven goals in the last six but we are seven unbeaten," Austin told Sky Sports. "That's the main thing. We knew it would be a frustrating afternoon if we didn't score early but once we scored one we kicked on.

"This team will always create chances, it's a dream for any striker. I am in the right place at the right time."

Claude Puel, Southampton's French manager, added: "I take pleasure this afternoon with a very good second half. Afterwards we came back with a good intention."

play

Former Norwich City player Nathan Redmond (upright) was on target for Southampton against Burnley at St. Mary's (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh