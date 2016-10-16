Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Football News | 16 October 2016 21:10 CET

Football: Austin double takes Saints into Premier League top eight

Charlie Austin scored twice as Southampton beat Burnley 3-1 at St Mary's on Sunday to climb into the top eight of the Premier League.

The south coast club were in dominant form, with Nathan Redmond also on target before Sam Vokes pulled a goal back for the visitors late on.

It was a fine way for the Saints to start a run of seven fixtures in 22 days, with their next game a Europa League clash against Italian giants Inter Milan.

"I've got seven goals in the last six but we are seven unbeaten," Austin told Sky Sports. "That's the main thing. We knew it would be a frustrating afternoon if we didn't score early but once we scored one we kicked on.

"This team will always create chances, it's a dream for any striker. I am in the right place at the right time."

Claude Puel, Southampton's French manager, added: "I take pleasure this afternoon with a very good second half. Afterwards we came back with a good intention."

play

Former Norwich City player Nathan Redmond (upright) was on target for Southampton against Burnley at St. Mary's (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Football News

Patience doesn't perhaps an art of hoping but within hope to be found patience, patience therefore is an art of living humbly and simply
By: Abel
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img