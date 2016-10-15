Joel Fameyeh: Ex-Local Black Stars striker scores for Dinamo Brest

Former Asokwa Deportivo striker, Joel Fameyeh was on target for Dinamo Brest when they lost 2-1 against Dinamo Minsk at Stadyen Traktar.

The 19-year old opened the scoring in the 38th minute, but his outfit couldn't hold on to their lead, as the hosts fought from a goal down to win 2-1 in the Belarusian League.

Joel Fameyeh has netted five goals in 9 games for Brest in the top-flight.

He is well remembered for scoring over 25 goals in the GN Division One League last two seasons in Ghana and that performance earned him a call-up into the Local Black Stars and he scored a brace against Ivory Coast on his debut

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh