Christian Atsu: Ghanaian winger plays a part in Newcastle's 3-1 win

Christian Atsu featured in Newcastle's 3-1 win over Brentford in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghanaian winger, who was booked in the game, played 72 minutes and was substituted by DeAndre Yedlin.

Newcastle won their third successive Championship game as they cruised past Brentford at St James' Park.

Brentford's Scott Hogan headed over from close range, before Jonjo Shelvey crossed for Ciaran Clark to nod in the opening goal for the hosts.

Dwight Gayle's shot doubled the lead soon after and he tapped in a second after the break from two yards out.

Hogan turned in after a corner to reduce the deficit, but Newcastle were rarely troubled in the later stages.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh