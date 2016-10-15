Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 October 2016 18:10 CET

Former Local Black Stars striker Joel Fameyeh on target for Dinamo Brest in Belarus

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh scored the consolation goal for Dinamo Brest who succumbed to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Dinamo Minsk in the Belarus Premier League on Saturday.

Fameyeh, 19, opened the scoring for his side in the 39th minute but they eventually gave away their lead and lost to 2-1 at the Stadyen Traktar.

The former Asokwa Deportivo forward man has netted five goals in 9 games for Brest in the top-flight.

