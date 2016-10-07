Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 7 October 2016 12:55 CET

Kotoko star striker Dauda Mohammed set for Anderlecht medical next month- reports

Asante Kotoko budding striker Dauda Mohammed will in Belgium at the end of this month to undergo a medical at Anderlecht.

According to a publication by Footballmadeinghana.com, Mohammed's Ghana Premier League club have accepted from the Pro League side.

It is believed that he will pen a contract ahead of the January transfer window if he passes a medical.

Anderlecht have signed compatriots Frank Acheampong, Dennis Appiah and Emmanuel Sowh Adjei.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

GAUGE THE TEMPERATURE AND PITCH YOUR MESSAGE ACCORDINGLY
By: FRED AMESE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img