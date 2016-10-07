Kotoko star striker Dauda Mohammed set for Anderlecht medical next month- reports

Asante Kotoko budding striker Dauda Mohammed will in Belgium at the end of this month to undergo a medical at Anderlecht.

According to a publication by Footballmadeinghana.com, Mohammed's Ghana Premier League club have accepted from the Pro League side.

It is believed that he will pen a contract ahead of the January transfer window if he passes a medical.

Anderlecht have signed compatriots Frank Acheampong, Dennis Appiah and Emmanuel Sowh Adjei.

