Ghana Football: Sports Ministry to decide the fate of Black Stars friendlies

The outspoken Minister for Youth and Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has stated that his Ministry will stop the Black Stars from playing friendlies if the game does not meet a set requirement.

Nii lantey Vanderpuye has indicated that the Youth and Sports Ministry will direct the Ghana Football Association not to agree to any friendly international games that do not fetch the Black Stars $500,000 and above.

There have been issues with regards to the amount organisers and countries pay to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as appearance fees for friendly games against the Black Stars. READ MORE: Black Stars hold first training session in Tamale

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye explained the condition saying on Kumasi based Nhyira FM:

'The Ministry will be sending this directive; that only teams able to pay at least $500,000 will be made to play against the Black Stars.

'The Black Stars brand is not cheap for teams to pay below this amount. So if the Black Stars is this attractive, then teams should be prepared to pay well for us.

'Ghana has top class players like Dede Ayew and Asamoah Gyan and the likes so we should know our worth.

'We need to be making money from friendly matches to cater for the huge expenses of the Black Stars in subsequent qualifying games and this is why this measure is very important.'

The Black Stars have an international friendly with South Africa after their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

