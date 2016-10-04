Ghana FA collaborates with University of Ghana to launch UG Football League

The Ghana Football Association has partnered the University of Ghana to launch the UG Football League which is set to commence on October 12.

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi who was recently voted onto the FIFA Council assured the University of his outfit's support during a speech he delivered.

The Ghana FA Boss has also been appointed onto the Sports Advisory Board of the University and will.play a key role in the planning and management of the UG Football League.

Mr Nyantakyi joined the university authorities on Tuesday to launch the University of Ghana Football League.

He used the launch of the league to announce the various measures the GFA is undertaking to help develop football talents and administrators in the university.

The new FIFA Executive Council member also used the opportunity to announce talks between the GFA and UG to establish academic programmes in football and sports in general.

