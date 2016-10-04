Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Football News | 4 October 2016 08:25 CET

Robbery in Udine: Agyeman Badu robbed

Ghana and Udinese star Emmanuel Agyeman Badu's home in Italy has been burgled.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet.com,the midfielder was in Ghana on national duty at the time of the burglary which also affected two other residents in his neighbourhood.

''I was called yesterday and told about the burglary attacks but I can't say how much has been lost. My friend told me they took nothing from his room and so I will be the best person to determine,'' Badu confirmed to GHANASoccernet.com.

The police have already commenced investigations into the incident.

The midfield enforcer has played for Udinese for the past six seasons and recently signed a new deal with the club.

