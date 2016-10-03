Emmnauel Agyemang Badu's coach at Udinese Giuseppe Iachini sacked

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is waiting to work with a new coach at Udinese after the Serie A club sacked Giuseppe Iachini.

This was after Les Zebrettes suffered a painful 3-0 defeat at home to Lazio where Badu was handed a starting role and lasted 78 minutes.

Badu is six of the seven matches he supervised for Udinese.

Iachini has become the second coaching casualty in the Serie A this season.

It was the third time in less than a year that the 52-year-old had been fired -- he was sacked twice by Palermo last season, first in November and again in March after being recalled in February.

