Sports News | 3 October 2016 00:55 CET

Ebenezer Ofori finds the net in AIK heavy win in Swedish top-flight

Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Ofori got on the score-sheet for AIK Solna when they demolished NorrkÃ¶ping 6-0 in the Allsvenskan on Sunday.

The 21-year-old scored with a classy finish in the 57th minute to register his second league goal of the season for AIK.

Ofori started the game along with former Inter Allies defender Patrick Kpozo and the pair provided a solid fortress for the home side who made mockery of their opponents by beating them pants down.

The former New Edubiase United defender was replaced in the second-half.

Sports News

By: Bismark Omari Somuah
