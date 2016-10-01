Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 October 2016 23:25 CET

Enock Adu Kofi: Black Stars Midfielder scores for Malmo FF

Enoch Adu Kofi hit the back of the net as Malmo FC edged BK Hacken 4-2 in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

Enoch Adu Kofi's volley propelled Malmo FC to a 4-2 win over BK Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

The 26-year-old registered the opener in the 13th minute to give the hosts a good start to the game.

Adu Kofi came up against Ghanaian duo of Baba Mensah and Mohammed Abubakari, but Nasiru Mohammed was not selected for the match by BK Hacken.

Enoch has been handed his first Black Stars call-up since December 2014 as Ghana take on Uganda on Friday in Tamale.

