Enock Adu Kofi: Black Stars Midfielder scores for Malmo FF

Enoch Adu Kofi's volley propelled Malmo FC to a 4-2 win over BK Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

The 26-year-old registered the opener in the 13th minute to give the hosts a good start to the game.

Adu Kofi came up against Ghanaian duo of Baba Mensah and Mohammed Abubakari, but Nasiru Mohammed was not selected for the match by BK Hacken.

Enoch has been handed his first Black Stars call-up since December 2014 as Ghana take on Uganda on Friday in Tamale.

