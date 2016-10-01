Africa U-17 Championship: Black Starlets qualify for Madagascar 2017 ahead of Cote d'Ivoire

The Black Starlets earned a goalless draw against their Ivorian counterparts to qualify for the Africa U-17 Championship to be held in Madagascar in 2017.

Ghana qualified 3-1 on aggregate per the first-leg home victory at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabien mapped up defensive tactics to frustrate the hosts and in the end walked away with a point.

Ghana failed to qualify for the 2015 Championship due to a ban and despite appearing in the 2013 Africa U-17 tournament, the team's performance was below par, so couldn't book a place in the U-17 World Cup.

Black Starlets who are two times champions of Africa last participated in the World Cup in 2007 in Korea.

