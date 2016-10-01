2018 World Cup Qualifier: Massive boost for Uganda as President Yuweri Museveni releases over $200k for the Cranes' preparations

Black Stars group opponents Uganda have been handed a massive boost ahead of Friday's clash in Tamale as President Yuweri Museveni has released over $200,000 to prepare the Cranes for group opener.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended a financial support of UGX 660 million, equivalent to $213, 153 to the Cranes to prepare for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier away match against Ghana in Tamale scheduled for 7th October 2016.

This includes three months salary arrears to the head coach Milutin Micho Sredejovic whosee salaries had been unpaid for the past three months.

The President also assured the team of his unflinching support and called on the team to make Ugandans proud when they clash with the highly rated Black Stars in Ghana.

Reports in the Uganda media revealed that their Serbian trainer as well as most of the members of the technical team and the playing body were not happy with the financial situation of the national team ahead of the clash.

This act of the President is therefore expected to boost the morale of the team as they seek to make a historic qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Micho chalked a historic feat with the Cranes for being the first coach to qualify them for their first Afcon since 1978 and Ugandans are confident of making it out of the group to the World Cup in Russia.

Other group opponents are Egypt and Congo.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

