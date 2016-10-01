Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 1 October 2016 19:40 CET

Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari grabs consolation goal for Stal in Ukrainian Premier League debut

Ghanaian striker Kwame Amponsah Karikari netted the consolation goal for Stal Kamianske in their 2-1 home loss against Chornomorets in the Ukrainian Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old headed home a Denis Vasin incisive cross from the right on the 29th minute to put his side ahead at the Stadion Meteor in Dnipropetrovs'k.

However his side surrendered the lead and suffered a 2-1 loss at the end of the game.

Karikari has now scored two league goals in four appearances for Stal, a club he joined the summer transfer from Norwegian side FK Haugesund.

