Christian Atsu stunner secure win for NewCastle

Christian Atsu was the hero of the day as he scored the only goal for NewCastle in a pulsating clash with Rotterham United in the Skybet Championship at the New York stadium.

The Black Stars winger was handed his first start by manager Rafa Benitez and he made the most of it, scoring a stunning finish to give the Magpies another away win.

Newcastle were under constant pressure in the first quarter of the game but they stood strong at the back, repelling all efforts from Rotterham.

However, five minutes before recess Newcastle grabbed the lead in spectacular fashion after Shelvey played in on loan Chelsea winger Atsu.

Atsu danced his way down the right before cutting inside then curling a fine shot into the top left hand corner of the goal.

Rotterham after the break huffed and puffed but were unable to break resolute defense of NewCastle as Atsu’s goal secured all spoils, much to the delight of travelling fans.

The goal sees Atsu become the third Black Stars player to score ahead of world cup qualifier against Uganda in Tamale after captain Asamoah Gyan and budding talent Samuel Tetteh both netted a brace for respective clubs.

Coach Avram Grant will be confident of his men replicating scoring exploits against the Cranes

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson