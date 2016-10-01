Black Stars deputy coach Maxwell Konadu tips Latif Blessing for greatness

Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has lauded the phenomenal exploits of Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

The Liberty Professionals midfielder hit the back of the net 17 times, including a hat-trick on the final day of the season against Bechem United to save his side from relegation.

And the Black Stars chief thinks the 19-year old must be applauded for his stupendous performance this season.

'Latif Blessing has really played well and scored wonderful goals. I think he has done so well. He is a great player in the making.

'From nowhere and coming to Liberty and playing that wonderful role in their setup, I think we have to commend him,' Maxwell told Class FM.

Latif bagged in all those goals in 24 league matches and his absence in the side's six matches due to injury was greatly felt as they struggled to score.

Many followers of the Ghana Premier League have tipped the youngster to leave the shores of the country as many clubs have intensified their chase for his signature.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com