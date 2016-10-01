The Vice Chairman of the Premier League Board (PLB), George Amoako, says it will be difficult synchronizing the Ghana Premier League calendar with that of the major European leagues because of various cases of litigation that characterizes the end of the football season in the country.

George Amoako insists that the attitude of clubs and their officials make it difficult to synchronize our league with the Europeans as matters of litigation and legal wars always grace the league.

'We used to have a situation where our league was in sync with that of Europe but that isn't the case anymore.

'Several cases of litigation that came up at the end of previous seasons and start of new seasons have dragged us to the state in which we are now. As we speak, synchronization will be very difficult to achieve,' he told Class FM in Accra.

In his opinion the solution to achieving synchronization will be to start next season's GPL as early as possible.

He stated: 'What we can do is to start next season as early as possible but we also know we have mandatory conditions we need to meet.

'We need to give a one-month rest period and also a month's pre-season. So, as far as the PLB and the regulations are concerned, the earliest we can start the 2016/17 Premier League season will be mid-December.'

