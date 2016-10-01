Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku pleads for 'God' Coiaba Aristica to return

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku has called on tactician Coiaba Aristica to return to club for next season after leading them to from the throes of relegation to finish second.

The Romanian trainer returned to his native after seeing out his contract which saw the 2010 league winners come so close to winning a second silverware.

Aristica joined the Fire boys after three games into the season and massively improved their stock.

"It's our hope Coiaba Aristica returns to lead the team for next season so we can improve on our performance so as to clinch the league title," he told Nhyira FM.

"He is like a God to us even though we can't compare human to God. Coiaba Aristica is our God."

By Nuhu Adams



