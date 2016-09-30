Samuel Tetteh brace secures FC Liefering draw

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh continued his impressive goalscoring exploits in Austrian second tier league with a well-taken brace for FC Liefering in their pulsating draw with LSK Lanz.

The former WAFA man scored twice to ensure that Liefering remain unbeaten in the league after 12 games.

Lefering settled for a 3-3 stalemate in top of the table clash at the Waldstadion to tighten their grip on the summit.

Tetteh fired in the opening goal in two minutes and doubled his tally with a superb strike, after Fabiano had cancelled out his first goal, to hand Liefering 2-1 advantage in the first half.

Okugawa made it 3-1 after recess but Lanz fought back strongly to score two goals.

Tetteh has now scored seven goals since arriving in the European country.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports