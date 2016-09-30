Ghana Football Association: Lead FIFA reforms in Ghana football - Nii Lantey tells Nyantakyi

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has tasked Kwesi Nyantakyi, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to spearhead FIFA's reforms in Ghana football following his election as one CAF's representative at the FIFA Executive Council on Thursday.

Kwesi Nyantakyi beat off competition from Ahmad (Madagascar), Augustin Senghor (Senegal) to join Almamy Kabele Camara, the President of the Guinea Football Association, as one of the two elected representatives of CAF into the World's football governing body Council, becoming the second Ghanaian to serve CAF at the august FIFA Executive Council after the first Director of Ghana football, Ohene Djan.

And Nii Lantey, who congratulated the CAF Executive Committee member for his feat, demands that he takes advantage of his new position to lead the FIFA reform campaign in Ghana.

"On behalf of His Excellency -- the President (John Dramani Mahama), the government and people of Ghana to congratulate our own Kwesi Nyantakyi for this immense victory for being elected as one of the two CAF's representatives at the FIFA Executive Council is no mean achievement.

"We tried in the past with Sam Okyere, S.K Manu, Zack Bentum and others but we didn't succeed, this time we've succeeded," the former GBC Sports Broadcast journalist told Joy FM.

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency also reminded Kwesi Nyantakyi that Ghanaians gave him the opportunity and Ghana should be the beneficiary of his achievement. READ ALSO: Black Stars players salute GFA boss on FIFA Council election victory

"He should be able to use the opportunity we have given him as country to assist this country and to bring support to this country, but more importantly, I think that he should be able to spearhead the issue of the reforms that FIFA itself is advocating and advancing so that we can have those reforms coming to our game here in Ghana.

"The reforms should not be sitting just at the FIFA level; the reforms should come down to CAF, and come down to our respective national associations.

"It is important and this is what I will be expecting from him, I will be demanding from him that he leads the issue of reforms here in Ghana football," he stated.

Kwesi Nyantakyi will sit on the council until March next year when another round of elections will be held at the 2017 CAF Congress in Addis Ababa on March 17.

