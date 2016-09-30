Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 30 September 2016 15:10 CET

Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu recovers from ankle injury


Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu has recovered from an injury he picked up a couple of weeks ago at Calcio Mantua.

The midfielder, on loan from Fiorentina, suffered a slight ankle sprain.

But the 24-year-old has recovered from the setback after returning to training this week.

He is expected to be available for his Italian lower tier side.

He,who is not a saint is a sinner"
