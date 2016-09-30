Asamoah Gyan hits brace in Al Ahli victory

Asamoah Gyan appears to have found his mojo since moving to the United Arab Emirates as he scored again to hand Al Ahli full spoils at the expense of Al Shaba in the UAE League Cup on Thursday night.

The Black Stars scored a superb brace as Al Ahli fought hard to claim a narrow 3-2 victory at the Maktoum Bin Rashid al Maktoum Stadium.

Gyan made it 2-1 for the Knights in 35 minutes after teammate Lima had canceled out Henrique Luvannor's 4th minute penalty for Shabab.

But Shabab equalized against the run of play through Henrique Luvannor who connected a beautiful assist by Dawood Ali.

And with the game destined to end in a stalemate, The former Sunderland man once again delivered.

Asamoah collected a pass from Everton Ribeiro to slot in the winning goal much to the delight of handful of Ahli fans who made the trip.

The brace will come as huge boost for coach Avram Grant who will certainly be counting on his top scorer when the senior national team square off with Uganda in the first 2018 World Cup qualifier in Tamale.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson