Nyantakyi returns home today

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi will arrive home from Egypt on Friday September 30 following his election onto the Fifa Council by the General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football.

The GFA President is expected to touch down at 12:30 p.m. at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, where he will briefly interact with the media before proceeding with the welcome entourage to the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association at 2:00 p.m.

At the GFA, a short welcome ceremony will be held in his honour by the football fraternity, including staff of the GFA.

In a closely-contested elections held on Thursday in Cairo to elect two new African representatives to Fifa Council, Nyantakyi polled 31 votes to go through alongside Guinean Almamy Kabele, who polled 37 votes.

Madagascar's Ahmad missed out narrowly with 30 votes whiles Senegal's Augustin Senghor polled 9 votes.

The new FIFA Council replaces the erstwhile Fifa Executive Committee, which was disbanded following the recent reforms in FIFA. Nyantakyi is also a member of the Executive Committee of CAF.

