Sports News | 30 September 2016 04:40 CET

Kwesi Nyantakyi: Black Stars players salute GFA boss on FIFA Council election victory

The playing body of the national football team the Black stars have taken to Twitter to congratulate the GFA boss upon his election onto the FIFA council.

Nyantakyi won a narrow contest at CAF's headquarters in Cairo on Thursday to serve as one of the representative of the continent's governing body on the FIFA council.

The ever rising Ghanaian FA leader edged Ahmad of Madagascar by just one vote to join CAF'S vice-president Almamy Kabele Camara of Guinea.

Congratulations to Prez Kwesi Nyantakyi for winning the FIFA COUNCIL ELECTION.. Ghana is Proud of u https://t.co/7o19qMXZvN — Rashid Sumaila (@rashidsumaila37) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

