HFC Bank to organize seminar for athletes and coaches

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - HFC Bank Ghana Limited will bring a group of facilitators from the Caribbean, who have produced Olympic and World gold medalists to organise a seminar for athletes and coaches in the country before the end of 2016.

The coaches are expected to be trained on athletes' management, new coaching trends and developing world-class athletes for international competitions.

HFC Bank Ghana, a subsidiary Republic Financial Holdings Limited believes that the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility must result in the long term benefits for communities.

As a result of this, it is the vision of HFC to build world class athletes that are capable of competing and winning gold medals for Ghana.

The Bank in March 2015, in an attempt to change the fortunes of athletes and recognizing the power that sports play in the development of the youth, made a commitment to sponsor Ghana Education Service (GES) Athletic Sports Festival with a starting amount of GH¢125,000.00 for the next 3 years.

At the handing over ceremony of medals and logistics to the organizers in August 2016, the Managing Director of HFC Bank Mr. Robert Le Hunte launched the ambitious target of "Ghana Tokyo Gold' (GTG) where he encouraged other corporate sponsors and Stakeholders to come on board in the spirit of Public Private Partnership (PPP) to make the dream of Ghana winning a gold medal at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo a reality.

A meeting will be held on Friday, September 29, to fix the date and venue for the seminar.

GNA