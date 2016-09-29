Dreams FC salutes Kwesi Nyantakyi on his Election Onto FIFA Council

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - The Board, Management, Technical, Administrative and playing body of Dreams Football Club, has congratulated the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi on his election as a member of the influential Federation International Football Association (FIFA) Executive Council.

A statement from the club and copied to the GNA Sports said 'Your success in the elections held on Thursday, September 29, 2016, in Cairo is as a result of abundant grace from the Almighty God, your insatiable appetite for hard work and sheer determination to excel in all your endeavours.

'This victory now presents you with a very fine opportunity to contribute your bit towards the ever-improving sport of association football at the global level - a responsibility we strongly believe you will discharge to the admiration of all.

'Dreams Football Club will continue to offer its unwavering support to enable you emerge even more successful in your new position'.

Nyantakyi came second in a closely-contested election held to elect two new African representatives to the FIFA Council. He polled 31 votes to go through alongside Guinean Almamy Kabele, who polled 37 votes. Madagascar's Ahmad missed out narrowly with 30 votes whiles Senegal's Augustin Senghor garnered 9 votes.

The GFA President will remain on the Executive Council of FIFA till March 2017. GNA