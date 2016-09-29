Muniru Sulley scores first Europa League goal as Steaua Bucuresti draw with Villarreal

Midfielder Muniru Sulley scored on Thursday night as Steaua Bucuresti drew 1-1 at home with Spanish side Villarreal in the Europa League Group L tie.

Sulley connected home on 20 minutes from inside the box after goalkeeper Andres FernÃ¡ndez spilled cross from the left.

The former Liberty Professionals has now scored his second goal in UEFA's inter-clubs competitions.

In July last year, he scored a screamer as his sdie to steer them to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League despite losing 3-2 to Slovakian side Trencin.

Rafael Borre opened the scoring on 12 minutes at the Arena Nationala in Bucuresti.

