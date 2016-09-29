Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
GHALCA yet to meet to confirm this year's competition - Kudjoe Fianoo

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association Kudjoe Fianoo has debunked reports that his outfit has agreed to play a G6 Tournament this season insisting they are yet to finalise their discussions.

Reports in the media claim that the GHALCA has agreed to play six teams in the tournament with mamy even suggesting sponsors of the tournament and where it will be hosted.

But the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association says those reports must be treated as false as his outfit is yet to confirm anything like that.

"We are yet to meet and take a final decision on that. We shall meet at 14:00 GMT on Monday to finalise our plans. All those reports are false," Fianoo said.

The GHALCA Tournament has lost its originality as the format keeps changing every years but the new administration want to settle on a specific competition which shall be played every year.

The tournament started with top four Premier League clubs but it became a top eight tournament and later metamorphosed into a G6 Tournament.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

