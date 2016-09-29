Kwesi Nyantakyi to attend first FIFA Council meeting on 13 October in Zurich

Newly elected FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi will attend his first meeting next month in Zurich.

It will be the first ever gathering for the expanded Council from 24 to 36 which is replacing the FIFA Executive Committee.

Nyantakyi will hold his seat only until 17 March, when he faces re-election at the next Caf Congress to be held in Addis Ababa.

But his election success in Cairo on Thursday at CAF's Extraordinary General Assembly is likely to give him the advantage in his bid for re-election next year and for a four-year term.

The FIFA Council is a non-executive, supervisory and strategic body that sets the vision for FIFA and global football.

The meeting will take place on the 13-14 October in Zurich.

