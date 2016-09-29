Ghana is real winner as Nyantakyi secures FIFA council position

Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nayntakyi became the first man from Ghana to serve both on the CAF executive board and that of the FIFA executive council board after winning the elections to emerge as winner.

But on the sober reflections Ghana as a nation is the real winner as Nyantakyi who are has been credited with helping Ghana qualify for the last three world Cups has an opportunity to push the development of football in Ghana at the highest level.

He is expected to press on the following developments now that he is closer to the corridors of World Football.

Infrastructural development-Pitches and training facilities

Kwesi Nyantakyi has made progress with the FIFA goal project putting up the Ghanaman soccer center in Prampram where most of the National team camp before their games. He has also secured a multi-purpose building that is used as the head quarters of the football Association. But his new position will be used to push for more development in the highly gifted yet deprived African country.

Investors into Ghana Football-

One of the fastest ways to get football developed is through foreign investors who come to buy clubs and pump money into the club. With Nyantakyi flying in and out of Zurich he will use his relationships and opportunities to generate friendship with investors who will pump money into the Ghana Premier League

Opening opportunities for local football administrators

Not only will the development be restricted only to development but football people will also have the opportunity to grow as they will be in the loop when it comes to opportunities for local football administrators and local club owners.

Training programmes for coaches, referees, and medical personnel's to be organized home and abroad.

There will be opportunities for opportunities for executive committee members when it comes to training of personals and with Nyantakyi at the top it's very possible that he will push for his own people to have it well.

Development of women football-

Women football is in desperate need of uplifting this will just be the perfect platform for the women football to gain grounds with Nyantakyi now a FIFA executive committee member he will be involved in everything including FIFA's general all hands on deck to promote the female game.

