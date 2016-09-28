Ex-Hearts management member: Hearts are suffering because of monies owed me

Isaac Tetteh known in football cycles as T.T Brothers has stated that spiritual forces have been haunting Hearts of Oak due to the club's failure to back his monies.

Hearts of Oak came close to winning the Ghana Premier League last season, but missed out on the league title and had to settle for a third spot.

It is believed their decision to part ways with Kenichi Yatsuhashi in the course of the season derailed their championship ambition.

T.T brothers, who borrowed the club monies during his time as management committee member of Hearts of Oak believes the club are struggling to take the right decision because of their failure to pay back his monies.

"I don't know why the Hearts leadership will make such a ridiculous decision to fire a coach who was restoring the lost glory of Hearts. Maybe it is due to their resolve not to pay my debt," Tetteh told Kasapa FM.

"I think maybe the spirit of Accra Hearts of Oak is trying to tell them to do the right thing.

"That is the only explanation that can be ascribed to the recent hardship of the club because these are avoidable errors unless a supernatural spirit is pursuing you."

