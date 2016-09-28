Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 28 September 2016 19:40 CET

Ex-Hearts management member: Hearts are suffering because of monies owed me

Isaac Tetteh known in football cycles as T.T Brothers has stated that spiritual forces have been haunting Hearts of Oak due to the club's failure to back his monies.

Hearts of Oak came close to winning the Ghana Premier League last season, but missed out on the league title and had to settle for a third spot.

It is believed their decision to part ways with Kenichi Yatsuhashi in the course of the season derailed their championship ambition.

T.T brothers, who borrowed the club monies during his time as management committee member of Hearts of Oak believes the club are struggling to take the right decision because of their failure to pay back his monies.

"I don't know why the Hearts leadership will make such a ridiculous decision to fire a coach who was restoring the lost glory of Hearts. Maybe it is due to their resolve not to pay my debt," Tetteh told Kasapa FM.

"I think maybe the spirit of Accra Hearts of Oak is trying to tell them to do the right thing.

"That is the only explanation that can be ascribed to the recent hardship of the club because these are avoidable errors unless a supernatural spirit is pursuing you."

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

J.J.RAWLINGS 1981 -->"It's illegal for any person or persons to belong to or operate under any Party. The council of State is abolished." ASK IF HE REALLY UNDERSTOOD HIMSELF THAT NONSENSE TALK.
By: ATWIMA KWAME (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img