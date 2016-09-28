Mauritius goalkeeper arrested for drug dealing

Mauritius international goalkeeper Joseph Kinsley Steward Leopold has been arrested for drug dealing.

A team of the Anti-Drug Smuggling Unit searched the 27-year-old’s home in Port Louis and found 22 doses of heroin and a further one gram of the drug.

Equipment used in the preparation and packaging of heroin, including razor blades and scales, were also seized.

Leopold is the first-choice goalkeeper for Mauritius Professional Football League champions team ASPL 2000.

He was also the reserve goalkeeper for the national team during the last Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Leopold helped ASPL 2000 to win the Charity Shield on Saturday on Rodrigues Island where they beat Pamplemousses SC 1-0.

As the news of his arrest broke, some people gathered outside Leopold’s home to prevent the ADSU from taking him to police custody.

According to information gathered by the BBC, the police had been tracking Leopard closely for some time and gathering intelligence.

A provisional charge of drug dealing has been lodged against him.

Both the Mauritius Football Association and ASPL 2000 refused to comment on the issue.

–

By: BBC