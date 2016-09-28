Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila gears up for Kuwait League kickoff

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila is geared up for the kickoff of the 2016/17 Viva League in Kuwait as his side Al Qadsia clash with Al Sahel in the league opener on Wednesday afternoon.

"I am ready for the league and pray that Allah keeps me safe for the entire season and beyond," Rashid told Ghanasoccernet.com

Sumaila 23, won the Kuwaiti Premier League last season with Al Qadsia following a magnificent run in the season.

The Ghanaian also emerged the best player and best defender of the Kuwaiti champions as well as emerging the best foreign player in Kuwait last season.

Al Qadsia have enjoyed a brilliant run to the commencement of the season with an excellent pre-season record but lost out on the Kuwaiti Super Cup to Al Kuwaiti through the lottery of penalty kicks.

"We are prepared to defend the title we won last season and add the FA Cup since that eluded us in the season," the Ghanaian hinted of the aim of the team.

Rashid Sumaila will therefore be expected to guide the champions to the title again for the 18th time after he guided them to their 17th trophy, conceding the least number of goals, 12, throughout the season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com